Thane: Case against two for storing hazardous chemicals worth Rs 10 lakh in Bhiwandi

Police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly storing hazardous chemicals worth Rs 10 lakh without due permit at their godowns in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

During a raid conducted on Sunday, the police found the chemicals kept in a tanker and drums in the godowns located at Wadgaon and Purna villages in Bhiwandi area, a police spokesperson told PTI on Monday.

The police seized the chemicals which are hazardous to human health and a proper permit is required for storing and handling them, he said.

Offences were registered against two persons, aged 30 and 43, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Environment (Protection) Act, and other legal provisions, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that a probe was on into the case.

(With inputs from PTI)