Thane city records 44 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 453

Thane city has reported 44 new Covid-19 cases, raising its infection tally to 1,92,532, as per data received by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on July 17.

With the addition of the new cases on Sunday, Thane currently has 453 active Covid-19 cases. The death toll remained unchanged at 2,140 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day.

As per the bulletin, 77 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,89,939. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.65 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,186 new coronavirus positive cases and three deaths linked to the infection, the health department said.

With this, the caseload in the state rose to 80,19,391 and the death toll to 1,48,026. A total of 78,55,840 patients have recuperated from the infection so far, of whom 2,179 recovered in the last 24 hours, the department said. Maharashtra's recovery rate is 97.96 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.84 per cent.