Breaking News
Civic polls: Running with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, BJP hunts for Thane
Laxmi Chhaya collapse 2007: Buried toddler now all of 18
Mumbai reports 276 new Covid-19 cases, two fatalities; TPR at 2.59 per cent
US: Four killed, two injured in shooting at Indiana mall
State of emergency declared in Sri Lanka ahead of July 20 presidential election
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane city records 44 new Covid 19 cases active tally at 453

Thane city records 44 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 453

Updated on: 18 July,2022 10:07 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

With the addition of the new cases on Sunday, Thane currently has 453 active Covid-19 cases

Thane city records 44 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 453

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Thane city has reported 44 new Covid-19 cases, raising its infection tally to 1,92,532, as per data received by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on July 17.

With the addition of the new cases on Sunday, Thane currently has 453 active Covid-19 cases. The death toll remained unchanged at 2,140 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day.




As per the bulletin, 77 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,89,939. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.65 per cent.


Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,186 new coronavirus positive cases and three deaths linked to the infection, the health department said. 

With this, the caseload in the state rose to 80,19,391 and the death toll to 1,48,026. A total of 78,55,840 patients have recuperated from the infection so far, of whom 2,179 recovered in the last 24 hours, the department said. Maharashtra's recovery rate is 97.96 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.84 per cent.

thane maharashtra Coronavirus news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK