Thane: 26-year-old man crushed to death by bus after his two-wheeler hits pothole in Dombivali-Kalyan area

Updated on: 16 July,2022 03:37 PM IST  |  Thane
Ankit Thaiva was on his way to work in Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai when the incident took place on Katai-Badlapur road near Khoni village

Potholes on the Eidgah Road near Durgadi Fort, Kalyan. Pic/Satej Shinde


On Saturday, a 26-year-old Ambernath resident died after his bike hit a pothole in Dombivali-Kalyan and he came under a bus.

"Ankit Thaiva was on his way to work in Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai when the incident took place on Katai-Badlapur road near Khoni village," the police official said.




Also Read: Maharashtra rains: Rectify potholed roads quickly, Thane collector tells officials


"He lost control after his motorcycle hit a pothole. The two-wheeler then rammed into a Kalyan Domivali Municipal Transport bus moving along side. He came under the wheels of the bus and died instantly," the Manpada police station official informed.

(with inputs from PTI)

