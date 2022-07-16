Maharashtra rains: Rectify potholed roads quickly, Thane collector tells officials

The decision came after an emergency meeting of the district's task force was chaired on Friday by Collector Rajesh Narvekar on instructions of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Potholes on the Eidgah road near Durgadi Fort, Kalyan. Pic/Satej Shinde

The Thane district collector has directed that potholed streets be rectified as quickly as possible using modern technology so that people get relief from traffic jams amid heavy rains, an official said on Saturday.

The decision came after an emergency meeting of the district's task force was chaired on Friday by Collector Rajesh Narvekar on instructions of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he said.

"The CM was seriously concerned about the pothole menace in Thane city and other parts of the district. The collector has directed that the number of repair teams be increased and modern technology be used to fill potholes," he said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Commuters furious about potholes on New Link Road

The official said the total rainfall received in Thane district in June was 30 per cent of the monthly average, but it had gone up to 198 per cent of the monthly average in July, taking a toll on road infrastructure.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.