Thane city records 55 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 381

Thane city has reported 55 new Covid-19 cases, raising its infection tally to 1,92,620, as per data received by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on July 19.

With the addition of the new cases on Tuesday, Thane currently has 381 active Covid-19 cases. The death toll remained unchanged at 2,140 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day.

As per the bulletin, 105 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,90,099. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.69 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,279 new Covid-19 cases, up by 1,168 from a day ago, while six more patients succumbed to the infection and 2,646 others recovered in the state, said the health department.

With these additions, the overall tally of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra jumped to 80,22,781, while the death toll increased to 1,48,032, said the department in a bulletin. The cumulative number of recoveries rose to 78,59,960 after 2,646 more patients recovered from Covid-19.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 97.97 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.84 per cent. With 40,859 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,26,98,140, as per the bulletin.