Efforts for routine immunisation back to pre-Covid times: WHO

Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Thailand have maintained high vaccination rates of over 95 per cent Diphtheria tetanus toxoid and pertussis coverage throughout the Covid-19 pandemic

The World Health Organisation on Saturday called for greater efforts in the South-East Asia Region to revive routine immunisation rates to pre-Covid-19.

“Commendably, the region has administered 3 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to date, since January 2021 when the first dose of vaccine was administered in the South-East Asia Region. As we focus on further scaling up Covid-19 vaccination coverage, we must also do all we can to ensure no child is deprived of life-saving vaccines offered under routine immunisation services,” Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director WHO South-East Asia said. She pointed out that many countries had demonstrated that routine immunisation can be maintained along with the Covid-19 vaccination.

Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Thailand have maintained high vaccination rates of over 95 per cent Diphtheria tetanus toxoid and pertussis coverage throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

