Thane Municipal Corporation has lodged police complaints against 81 unauthorised schools, with FIRs registered against 68 of them. Efforts are underway to relocate affected students to recognised institutions.

File Pic

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has identified a total of 81 unauthorised schools operating within its jurisdiction, catering to 19,708 students. In response, the education department of the civic body has lodged a complaint with the police against these schools. According to PTI reports, FIRs have already been registered against 68 of these institutions, while the process of filing FIRs against the remaining 13 is currently in progress. TMC is actively working towards ensuring that students from these unauthorised schools are accommodated in recognised institutions to prevent academic disruption.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao recently reviewed the status of these unauthorised schools, PTI reports. These institutions lack official registration, and some of them operate in unauthorised or rented spaces within residential buildings. According to Deputy Commissioner (Education) Sachin Sangle, the complete list of unauthorised schools has been published in local newspapers, and a penalty of ₹52 crore has been imposed on them under the Right to Education Act.

The highest number of unauthorised schools are concentrated in the Diva ward, where 65 such institutions are operating, enrolling 16,437 students. The Mumbra ward has eight unauthorised schools with 1,826 students, while the Majivada-Manpada ward has three unauthorised schools with 562 students. In the Kalwa ward, three unauthorised schools are functioning with 415 students, and in Uthalsar, two unauthorised schools are operating with 468 students.

Given this situation, the local administrative body in Diva has already initiated stringent action, PTI reports. As part of the crackdown, water connections to 32 unauthorised schools have been severed. Additionally, the encroachment department is preparing to take further action in accordance with the unauthorised construction records maintained by the city's urban development department.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has assured that all possible support will be extended to schools that are eligible for regularisation. As per PTI, five schools have already submitted the necessary documentation to attain legal status, while the remaining 76 institutions have yet to take any steps in this direction. Commissioner Rao has instructed that these schools be given one final opportunity to comply with the legal requirements.

Furthermore, to safeguard the academic interests of the students, efforts are being made to transfer them to nearby recognised schools. Nineteen private schools have expressed their willingness to accommodate these students, PTI reports.

