Thane civic chief issues notice to official for inaction against unauthorised constructions

Updated on: 05 May,2023 03:17 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI

Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Subodh Thanekar, assistant commissioner and designated officer of Kalwa ward office

Thane civic chief issues notice to official for inaction against unauthorised constructions

Representative Image

Thane civic chief issues notice to official for inaction against unauthorised constructions
A show cause notice has been issued to a senior civic official in Maharashtra's Thane for his inaction against the rampant unauthorised constructions witnessed in Kalwa area of the city, an official said on Friday.


Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Subodh Thanekar, assistant commissioner and designated officer of Kalwa ward office, he said.



The civic chief pointed out that an eight-storey building had come up in the area in eight months, and complaints of growing unauthorised constructions were received from citizens, elected representatives and media.

Mangroves have been destroyed because of construction debris and no action seems to be taken or just action which is an eye wash was initiated which is a serious matter, Bangar said in the notice.

The commissioner has asked the official to reply to the notice within three days or face disciplinary action or suspension, the notice stated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

