Thane: Cops ban entry of MNS functionary Avinash Jadhav in communally-sensitive Mumbra township

Updated on: 28 March,2023 10:31 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI

MNS functionary Avinash Jadhav. Pic/Official Twitter handle


Police have prohibited the entry of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena functionary Avinash Jadhav in Mumbra township in Thane district, days after he demanded action from authorities against allegedly illegal dargahs and such structures situated at the foothills of Mumbradevi temple.


After MNS chief Raj Thackeray raised the issue of illegal structures of a particular faith mushrooming at various locations on March 22, Jadhav appealed to Thane collector to remove illegal dargahs (the shrine of a Muslim saint) and a mosque situated at the foothills of Mumbra.



The prohibitory order was issued against Jadhav by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kalva division, Vilas Shinde under section 144 of CrPc, citing possible law and order situation given Mumbra is (communally) sensitive and the month of Ramzan is underway.


The order stated Jadhav had told the collector that a temple of Lord Hanuman will be constructed near the place of worship if no action is taken.

It also mentioned that political offences have been registered against Jadhav in the limits of the Thane police commissionerate.

As per the order, Jadhav's entry to Mumbra is prohibited between March 27 and April 9.

"This order is issued to avoid any disturbance to public peace and threat to public property and lives," it said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

