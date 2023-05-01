Thane: Cops rescue six-month-old baby kidnapped, sold to woman in Jharkhand

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping that took place in Bhiwandi town last month, deputy commissioner of police Zone II Bhiwandi Navnath Dhavle said

The police have rescued a six-month-old infant who had been kidnapped from Maharashtra's Thane district and sold to a woman in Jharkhand, an official said on Monday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping that took place in Bhiwandi town last month, deputy commissioner of police Zone II Bhiwandi Navnath Dhavle said.

The child's mother left him with a neighbour in Shanti Nagar to attend to some chores on April 14, but could not find him on her return, he said.

A case of kidnapping was registered and two teams were formed to trace the baby, the official said.

A man was detained based on CCTV footages from the area and based on information provided by him, the police zeroed in on another person who had allegedly sold the baby to a woman in Jharkhand for Rs 2 lakh, he said.

The woman was traced to Naxal-hit Jitkundi in Girdi district of Jharkhand, and police team reached there and rescued the child, the official said, adding that the baby was handed over to his parents on Monday.

