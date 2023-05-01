Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused from Fatima Nagar on April 28 and seized fire arms and cartridges from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil said

Representative Image

Listen to this article Thane: Three held for attacking, robbing people in Bhiwandi x 00:00

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing people in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused from Fatima Nagar on April 28 and seized fire arms and cartridges from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Three held with mephedrone worth Rs 9.6 lakh in Thane

Two country-made revolvers, five cartridges, nine knives and 15 mobile phones were recovered from the accused, he said.

The accused would allegedly waylay people in the night, attack and rob them at knife point, the official said.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered against the accused, who were involved in eight such incidents in the limits of Shantinagar, Bhiwandi town and Nizampura police stations, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.