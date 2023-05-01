Breaking News
Thane: Three held for attacking, robbing people in Bhiwandi

Updated on: 01 May,2023 04:23 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused from Fatima Nagar on April 28 and seized fire arms and cartridges from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil said

Thane: Three held for attacking, robbing people in Bhiwandi

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing people in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.


Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused from Fatima Nagar on April 28 and seized fire arms and cartridges from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil said.



Two country-made revolvers, five cartridges, nine knives and 15 mobile phones were recovered from the accused, he said.

The accused would allegedly waylay people in the night, attack and rob them at knife point, the official said.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered against the accused, who were involved in eight such incidents in the limits of Shantinagar, Bhiwandi town and Nizampura police stations, he said. 

