Thane court sentences two men to 7 years RI in 2015 attempt to murder case

A Thane court sentenced two men to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for stabbing and injuring a man over a financial dispute in 2015, reported news agency PTI.

Additional sessions judge Abhay N Sirsikar sentenced Maulabaksh Mehandihasan Mansuri (57) and Rajji Ahmed Nabibaksh Mansuri (47) and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each.

A copy of the order passed on November 14 was made available on Thursday.

Additional public prosecutor Rashmi Kshirsagar informed the Thane court that the attack occurred on the night of March 26 2015, when the victim, Kamruddin, and his younger brother Sultan, confronted the accused in a public place in Thane's Rabodi locality, reported PTI.

Kamruddin sought Rs 8 lakh that his father had given to Maulabaksh for an investment with a promise of monthly interest, which was never paid, she said.

During the altercation, Maulabaksh allegedly pulled out a knife and assaulted the victim with the help of his brother-in-law. The victim sustained stab wounds to his stomach and chin, reported PTI.

A case was reported under sections 307 (attempted murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The defence counsel urged the court to show leniency, citing that this was their first offence. However, the court deemed the gravity of their actions too severe to warrant any leniency.

Thane court acquits man of daughter’s kidnap and murder

In October, a sessions court in Maharashtra’s Thane district has acquitted a 34-year-old man facing charges for the kidnap and murder of his eight-year-old daughter nearly three years ago, citing lack of evidence. In his order dated October 10, a copy of which was made available on Thursday, Principal District and Sessions Judge S B Agrawal held that the prosecution had failed to back its claims against Anis Mohammad Khan Maldar.

As per the prosecution, Maldar was addicted to gambling and would often have minor disagreements with his wife. When his wife was at a hospital on December 3, 2021, she received a call from her husband shortly after midnight saying he had killed their daughter Mahira. Advocate Sagar R Kolhe, who represented Maldar, successfully argued that there were inconsistencies in the prosecution’s claims.

“There is no motive attributed to the accused for killing his daughter...the informant (wife) admitted that she used to have minor quarrels with the accused and that the accused loved Mahira,” observed the judge. The court also pointed to discrepancies in the accounts of the policemen who responded to the scene.

“As far as kidnapping is concerned, admittedly the accused was the father of the victim, and I fail to understand how an offence of kidnapping would be made out against the accused,” the judge noted. Acquitting Maldar, the court held that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges against him beyond reasonable doubt.

(With inputs from PTI)