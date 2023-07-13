Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC mulls hike in civic fines
Mumbai: Everything wrong with our roads in five frames
Mumbai: Civic engineers upset over selection of AMCs
Thane: Craters on Kopri ROB filled after mid-day expose
Mumbai: 28-year-old dies after being dragged by dumper
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Craters on Kopri ROB filled after mid day expose

Thane: Craters on Kopri ROB filled after mid-day expose

Updated on: 13 July,2023 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

CR official says outer layer was pockmarked, overall structure poses no threat to commuters

Thane: Craters on Kopri ROB filled after mid-day expose

Potholes on the recently inaugurated Kopri rail overbridge on Monday. Pics/Sameer Markande

Listen to this article
Thane: Craters on Kopri ROB filled after mid-day expose
x
00:00

Days after mid-day highlighted the presence of potholes on the Kopri rail overbridge (ROB), the craters have been filled. Central Railway (CR) has claimed that the overall structure poses no threat to commuters.


A CR official said, “The potholes and uneven surface of the cement concrete stretch on the Kopri ROB were attended to at night. Spots [potholes and cracks] were noticed on the top wearing coat [protective layer] and not in the main structural concrete. Heavy vehicles were plying at full speed during the first phase of the work. During the setting of concrete, the bond between the reinforcement and concrete may have been disturbed at isolated locations on account of vibrations. The overall structure is absolutely safe.”


The craters on Kopri bridge are no longer visible on Wednesday, in the wake of mid-day’s coverageThe craters on Kopri bridge are no longer visible on Wednesday, in the wake of mid-day’s coverage


On July 12, mid-day reported about how the sorry state of Kopri bridge—which this newspaper had highlighted the day before—had sparked a war of words. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray lashed out at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, reminding citizens that the ROB had been inaugurated by the latter on his birthday, February 9, this year.

According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the cement concrete stretch was built by CR. On Tuesday, a CR official told mid-day, “Fixing the ROB is the Railways’ responsibility. These potholes will be attended to in the next two to three days.” When mid-day photographer Sameer Markande visited the spot on Wednesday, he noticed that the smoothness of the stretch had been restored.

mumbai potholes mumbai rains central railway mumbai monsoon mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK