Thane Crime: Man held on theft charge also booked for aide's murder

A man arrested by police for theft has also been booked on charges of murder after it came to light that he had allegedly killed an associate here in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday. The accused, Jayesh Khadke, was nabbed on June 15 for allegedly stealing jewellery from a house in Sahapur taluka of Thane district on June 1.

During his questioning, it came to light that he and his associate Vishal Khadke had committed the theft, but the latter asked him to return the valuables as the crime would give them a bad name in society, an official from Kinhavali police station said.

However, Jayesh Khadke refused to return the stolen items and allegedly killed his associate by hitting him with a stone. The accused then tried to pass it off as a case of suicide, the official said.

