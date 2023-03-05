Thane: Dean and deputy dean of civic hospital suspended over lack of facilities for doctors after CM Eknath Shinde's visit

An official release by Shinde's office said the dean Dr Yogesh Sharma and deputy dean Dr Suchitkumar Kamkhedkar have been placed under suspension by Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar on orders of the chief minister

Representative Image

The dean and the deputy dean of civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa in Thane district were suspended on Saturday after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed displeasure about the working conditions of doctors.

An official release by Shinde's office said the dean Dr Yogesh Sharma and deputy dean Dr Suchitkumar Kamkhedkar have been placed under suspension by Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar on orders of the chief minister.

The duo was held responsible for various lapses and a lack of facilities at the hospital. Speaking after a visit to the hospital, Shinde, who is an MLA from Thane, said the doctors must be provided with better working conditions and facilities.

Doctors at the hospital were working hard but they were not getting good facilities, Shinde noted.

His government had vowed to make Mumbai pothole-free within two years and Thane, its twin city, can not be left behind, the chief minister said.

Shinde on this occasion launched road repair works worth Rs 391 crore in the city and inaugurated an underground parking facility at Gamdevi Maidan among other projects.

