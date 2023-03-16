Thane district logs 24 new Covid-19 cases; active tally 98

With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, the district now has 98 active cases

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Maharashtra's Thane district reported 24 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally of infections to 7,47,618, a health official told news agency PTI on Thursday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, the district now has 98 active cases, he said.

The Covid-19 death toll stood at 11,969, with no fatalities reported on Wednesday, while the total count of recoveries reached 7,36,316, the official added.

Also read: Thane: Fire breaks out in house, no injuries

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 176 fresh coronavirus cases, up from 155 a day ago, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, said the health department.

With this, the state's Covid-19 tally rose to 81,38,829, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,426, the department said in a bulletin.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 155 cases and two fatalities linked to the viral infection.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.17 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

The bulletin said 51 more patients recovered from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,89,616 and leaving the state with 787 active cases.

The department said 7,720 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing up their total count to 8,65,20,055.

(With inputs from PTI)