Thane: Fire breaks out in house, no injuries

A fire broke out in a single-storey house in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday morning and was brought under control in an hour's time, an official told news agency PTI.

No one was injured in the fire that started around 7.30 am in the house in a chawl (row tenement) at Lokmanya Nagar, he said.

Avinash Sawant, chief of Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell, told PTI that local firemen put out the fire in an hour. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.

Meanwhile, around 80 persons were rescued while ten including three children were hospitalised after a fire broke out at a seven-storey residential building in suburban Mulund on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire Brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze within 15 to 20 minutes, a civic official told PTI.

The flames, which erupted around 2.45 pm, were confined to electric wiring, installation, meters and switches in the common electric meter cabin on the ground floor of Jagruti building, he said.

As the entire staircase was filled with smoke, some residents were trapped inside.

Some 80 persons were rescued. Ten persons were found unconscious or otherwise unable to move in the staircase and were rushed to the nearby Agrawal Hospital, the official said.

Their condition was said to be stable, he added.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)