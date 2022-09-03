Thane district reports 170 new Covid-19 cases, one death

With one fatality, the Covid-19 toll rose to 11,946

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Thane district in Maharashtra logged 170 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 7,42,349, a health official said on Saturday.

After the addition of the latest cases on Friday, the district is now left with 2,222 active cases, he said.

With one fatality, the Covid-19 toll rose to 11,946.

The count of recoveries has gone up to 7,28,762 in the Thane district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he added.

