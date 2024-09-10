Breaking News
Mumbai News

Updated on: 10 September,2024 11:51 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The authorities said that traffic controllers and MSRTC officials are on the site to handle the situation.

The bus crashed into metro pier/ Sourced Photos

On Tuesday, a bus operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) collided with a metro pillar near the Ghodbunder Channel before arriving at the Owale signal in Thane. The collision occurred in front of the Sai Hotel, injuring 11 passengers. 






Vedanta and Ramananda are among the injured, and they have been admitted to Titan Hospital for treatment. Authorities claim that the bus crashed with a metro pillar; reportedly, the ST bus dashed against the pier of under-construction Metro Green Line 4. 

However, the authorities said that the traffic movement in the vicinity remained normal. They added that traffic controllers and MSRTC officials are on the site to handle the situation.

Further details are awaited

