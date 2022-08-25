Breaking News
Thane: Extortion case registered against cricket bookie, two others

Updated on: 25 August,2022 09:02 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Based on an order passed by a magistrate's court, the criminal case was registered under IPC sections 384,389 and 120 B against Sonu Jalan, Ketan Tanna and his son Jai Tanna

Thane: Extortion case registered against cricket bookie, two others

Representative Image


Thane Nagar police has registered a case of alleged extortion against three persons including cricket bookie Sonu Jalan, a police officer said here on Wednesday.


Based on an order passed by a magistrate's court, the criminal case was registered on Tuesday under IPC sections 384,389 and 120 B against Sonu Jalan, Ketan Tanna and his son Jai Tanna.

No arrest has been made.

The complainant Vikas Dabade, a civic contractor, had alleged that between April and June 2021 the accused sought his help in a criminal case registered with the Thane police against them.

When he refused to oblige, they threatened him and demanded Rs 50 lakh for not implicating him in a false case, he alleged.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

