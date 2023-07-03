Breaking News
Thane: Fire breaks out at godown; no casualties

Updated on: 03 July,2023 06:19 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent

The fire erupted at a godown in Owla on Ghodbunder Road, chief of disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said

Thane: Fire breaks out at godown; no casualties

Representative image/iStock

Thane: Fire breaks out at godown; no casualties
A fire broke out at a godown in Thane on Monday evening.


According to official no casualties were reported in the incident.


The fire erupted at a godown in Owla on Ghodbunder Road, chief of disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said.


"Local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the scene with two fire engines and the blaze was put out in one and half hours," he said.

The official added, "Gas cylinders exploded in the godown during the fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained."

(with inputs from PTI)

 

