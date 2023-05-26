Breaking News
Thane: Chemical tanker overturns on Ghodbunder Road, nobody injured

Updated on: 26 May,2023 08:47 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

This affected the movement of traffic for a few hours, an official said

Thane: Chemical tanker overturns on Ghodbunder Road, nobody injured

Representative image/iStock

A tanker carrying chemical overturned on Ghodbunder Road in Thane in the wee hours of Friday.


This affected the movement of traffic for a few hours, an official said.


"The incident, occurred around 1.50 am at Patlipada," said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).


According to the official, nobody was injured.

"The tanker carrying 25 tonnes of toluene overturned, causing the chemical to spill on the road. After being informed, the fire brigade and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot and covered the chemical on the road with sand to avoid any untoward incident," he said.

The tanker was going to Gujarat's Surat from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Raigad, Maharashtra.

"The tanker was removed from the spot with the help of a crane and the traffic movement on the route was restored around 4 am," Sawant added.

(with inputs from PTI)

