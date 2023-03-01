Breaking News
Maharashtra: Youth killed, another injured after speeding car rams into electric pole

Updated on: 01 March,2023 10:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
"A 22-year-old man was killed while another was injured critically after a vehicle, going at top speed, crashed into an electric pole on Thane's Ghodbunder Road last night," said an officer of Kapurbawdi police station

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A youth was killed while another was severely injured after a speeding car rammed into an electric pole at Thane's Ghodbunder Road on Tuesday night, police said.


"A 22-year-old man was killed while another was injured critically after a vehicle, going at top speed, crashed into an electric pole on Thane's Ghodbunder Road last night," said an officer of Kapurbawdi police station.



The injured was admitted to a nearby hospital and is currently under treatment, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

