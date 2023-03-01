Maharashtra: Youth killed, another injured after speeding car rams into electric pole

"A 22-year-old man was killed while another was injured critically after a vehicle, going at top speed, crashed into an electric pole on Thane's Ghodbunder Road last night," said an officer of Kapurbawdi police station

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A youth was killed while another was severely injured after a speeding car rammed into an electric pole at Thane's Ghodbunder Road on Tuesday night, police said.

"A 22-year-old man was killed while another was injured critically after a vehicle, going at top speed, crashed into an electric pole on Thane's Ghodbunder Road last night," said an officer of Kapurbawdi police station.

The injured was admitted to a nearby hospital and is currently under treatment, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

