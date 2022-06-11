Thane: Fire destroys 36 electricity meters in police complex

'The fire that took place in the meter room of Building No 4 of the police quarters at around 10:25am,' says Avinash Sawant, chief, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Around 36 electricity meters were gutted in a fire that broke out on Saturday morning, a civic official said. The incident occured in a police residential complex near Thane Jail.

According to the officials, there were no reports of injured people. "The fire that took place in the meter room of Building No 4 of the police quarters at around 10:25am," Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

