Breaking News
EC sided with BJP as it got our one vote invalidated, alleges Sanjay Raut after party candidate's defeat in Rajya Sabha polls
Mumbai: After 40 minutes of rainfall, Bhandup-Sonapur junction gets waterlogged
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP shocks Shiv Sena, wins three seats in Maharashtra
Mumbai Crime: Man touches woman commuter, tries to kiss her forcibly at Khar station; arrested
Mumbai: Byculla zoo set to get aquarium with two walk-through tunnels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane: Fire destroys 36 electricity meters in police complex

Thane: Fire destroys 36 electricity meters in police complex

Updated on: 11 June,2022 03:13 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

'The fire that took place in the meter room of Building No 4 of the police quarters at around 10:25am,' says Avinash Sawant, chief, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell

Thane: Fire destroys 36 electricity meters in police complex

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Around 36 electricity meters were gutted in a fire that broke out on Saturday morning, a civic official said. The incident occured in a police residential complex near Thane Jail.

According to the officials, there were no reports of injured people. "The fire that took place in the meter room of Building No 4 of the police quarters at around 10:25am," Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.




Also Read: Fire at hospital in Delhi's Rohini, patient dies after losing oxygen support


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news thane maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK