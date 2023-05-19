Thane: Fire erupts at power company's office; no injuries reported

As per the report shared by the TMC officials, No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident that took place in the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL)'s office

Representative image/iStock

On Friday, a fire broke out in a power company's office in Thane, a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official said.

As per the report shared by the TMC officials, No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident that took place in the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL)'s office.

"The incident was reported around 12 am," said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC).

"The local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the incident spot and doused the fire in a short while," Sawant added.

According to the official, the blaze had erupted due to a short circuit.

Earlier in the day, a tree fall incident on the road was also reported in Thane near Koliwada. The incident was reported to the Disaster Management Unit by Jawahar Bagh Fire Station.

The firefighters and the Disaster Management Cell rushed to the spot. As per the release, no one was injured in the incident.