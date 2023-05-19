Breaking News
Stray animals continue to plague motorists on Samruddhi highway
Mumbai: ‘Sameer Wankhede declared Rs 1 lakh expense on 19-day London trip’
If Mumbai floods, officials will face the music: CM Eknath Shinde
CNG refuelling for cars at BEST depots across Mumbai
Maharashtra: 7-year-old girl dies of snake bite after health centre snubs her in Palghar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Fire erupts at power companys office no injuries reported

Thane: Fire erupts at power company's office; no injuries reported

Updated on: 19 May,2023 01:08 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As per the report shared by the TMC officials, No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident that took place in the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL)'s office

Thane: Fire erupts at power company's office; no injuries reported

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Thane: Fire erupts at power company's office; no injuries reported
x
00:00

On Friday, a fire broke out in a power company's office in Thane, a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official said.


As per the report shared by the TMC officials, No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident that took place in the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL)'s office.



"The incident was reported around 12 am," said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC).


"The local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the incident spot and doused the fire in a short while," Sawant added.

Also Read: Gang of mobile phone thieves busted, five arrested

According to the official, the blaze had erupted due to a short circuit.

Earlier in the day, a tree fall incident on the road was also reported in Thane near Koliwada. The incident was reported to the Disaster Management Unit by Jawahar Bagh Fire Station.

The firefighters and the Disaster Management Cell rushed to the spot. As per the release, no one was injured in the incident.

 

thane mumbai mumbai news maharashtra Mumbai Fire Brigade Thane Municipal Corporation

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK