Breaking News
‘MMRDA, TMC killing aquatic life in Thane’s Railadevi lake’
Maharashtra: Not a single stop to take break on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway
Centre writes to state over rising Covid-19 cases
Now, you can sit in Mumbai’s parks three hours longer
Cap speed at 100 kmph on India’s highways, demand road safety experts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Five of family booked for attacking relatives over dispute

Thane: Five of family booked for attacking relatives over dispute

Updated on: 17 March,2023 01:44 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The incident took place in Devripada of Mumbra on Wednesday night, when a man, his parents and siblings attacked his wife's family

Thane: Five of family booked for attacking relatives over dispute

Representative Image


An offence was registered on Friday against five persons for allegedly attacking and injuring their relatives over a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.


The incident took place in Devripada of Mumbra on Wednesday night, when a man, his parents and siblings attacked his wife's family, an official.



The main accused's wife had gone to her parent's house after a dispute. The man followed her there with his family and attacked and abused her family members, he said.


Also Read: Thane: Woman loses more than Rs 12 lakh to cyber fraudsters

Some persons were injured in the attack and were admitted to a hospital, the official said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered. But no arrests have been made so far, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

thane thane crime maharashtra mumbra mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK