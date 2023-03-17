Thane: Five of family booked for attacking relatives over dispute

The incident took place in Devripada of Mumbra on Wednesday night, when a man, his parents and siblings attacked his wife's family

Representative Image

An offence was registered on Friday against five persons for allegedly attacking and injuring their relatives over a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The incident took place in Devripada of Mumbra on Wednesday night, when a man, his parents and siblings attacked his wife's family, an official.

The main accused's wife had gone to her parent's house after a dispute. The man followed her there with his family and attacked and abused her family members, he said.

Also Read: Thane: Woman loses more than Rs 12 lakh to cyber fraudsters

Some persons were injured in the attack and were admitted to a hospital, the official said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered. But no arrests have been made so far, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.