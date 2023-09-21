Breaking News
Thane: Four arrested for assaulting two men on scooter

Updated on: 21 September,2023 01:54 PM IST  |  Thane
The incident took place around 9 pm on Wednesday at Kaneri village in the Bhiwandi area

Thane: Four arrested for assaulting two men on scooter

Representational Image

Four persons were arrested for assaulting two men on a scooter in Maharashtra's Thane district. The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested four persons for allegedly assaulting two men on a scooter after the two-wheeler ran through a pothole splashing muddy water on one of them, an official told news agency PTI on Thursday.


The victims have been hospitalised as they were badly injured, the official told PTI.


The incident took place around 9 pm on Wednesday at Kaneri village in the Bhiwandi area, said the official.


The victims' scooter hit a pothole splashing muddy water on both sides. Some of it also fell on accused Yakub Pathan (22), the official told PTI.

According to PTI, enraged by the experience, Pathan called about 15 of his friends who hit the two men on the scooter with sticks and rods, leaving them injured. Following a complaint by the victims, the Bhiwandi town police arrested Pathan and three of his friends who were involved in the assault.

The police are on the lookout for eight more people of whom three have been named in the FIR (first information report), the official told PTI.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly killing a 62-year-old doctor from Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane district by smashing his head with a stone, an official told PTI on Wednesday.

The murder took place during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the official told PTI.

The body of the doctor, identified as Siraj Ahmed Manjur Khan, was found at Phadkepada on Tuesday morning with his head and face smashed. The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a probe was launched, an official of Shil Daighar police station told PTI.

"During the probe, the police found that the deceased was at loggerheads with the rickshaw driver, identified as Wasim Sattar Memon (44), over some financial issue," the official told PTI.

During the investigation and examination of the CCTV footage, the police found that the driver abducted the doctor around 1 am on Tuesday and took him to some isolated spot, where he killed him by smashing his head with a stone, the official told PTI, adding that further investigation was on.

(With inputs from PTI)

