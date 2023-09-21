Two persons drowned while another went missing during the Ganesh idol immersion ceremonies in Wada taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Ganesh Chaturthi: Two drown, one missing during idol immersion in Thane x 00:00

Two persons drowned while another went missing during the Ganesh idol immersion ceremonies in Wada taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, according to the local police.

The victims were identified as Jagat Narayan Mourya (38) and Suraj Prajapati (25), who tragically drowned during the idol immersion event at Konsai village on Wednesday night. The police control room reported that the bodies of the two victims were retrieved on Thursday morning, with the assistance of firemen and divers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another incident in Gorhe village within the same taluka, Prakash Thackeray (35) went missing during the Ganpati idol immersion in a lake on Wednesday. A search operation is underway to locate him.

Throughout Thane district, a total of more than 43,000 Ganesh idols were immersed, including 18 at public locations, following a one-and-a-half-day celebration during the ten-day festival, as confirmed by local authorities. In Thane city alone, 11,910 Ganpati idols were immersed, as reported by Yasin Tadvi, the head of the Disaster Management Cell of the municipal body.

Also read: Mumbai: More than 66,700 Ganesh idols immersed till Thursday morning, says BMC

In the neighboring Palghar district, 4,500 idols were immersed with great devotion and amidst religious fervor. People joyfully danced to songs and music while the sound of drums filled the air as they bid farewell to their beloved elephant-headed deity, chanting, "Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya" (Lord Ganesha, come back soon next year).

More than 66,700 Ganesh idols were immersed in various water bodies in Mumbai till Thursday morning, civic officials said. The immersion of idols has gone smoothly so far without any untoward incident, they said.

As part of the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav, dedicated to the elephant-headed god, idols of the deity are usually immersed after one and a half days, five days, seven days and ten days or as per family traditions.

According to officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a total of 66,785 “one-and-a-half-day” Ganapati idols were immersed in the sea and other water bodies, including artificial ponds, till 6 am on Thursday.

The idols were taken out and immersed amid chants of “Ganapati Bappa Morya”, the beating of drums, music and dance.

Of the immersion figures so far, BMC officials said, 66,435 were household Ganapati idols, while 350 were “sarvajanik”, or community, idols.

They said 27,736 idols were immersed in artificial ponds, set up to avoid pollution of natural water bodies, across the city. Of these, 27,564 were household Ganapati idols and the rest 'sarvajanik'.

“No untoward incident was reported anywhere during the immersion,” the BMC claimed.

The BMC has earmarked 69 natural water bodies, including stretches off the coast, and created 191 artificial ponds for immersion this year.

Ganeshotsav is one of the biggest festivals in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. Idols of the deity are brought home and installed at pandals during the 10-day celebrations that start on Ganesh Chaturthi “ September 19 this year” and end on Anant Chaturdashi (September 28 this year). (With inputs from PTI)