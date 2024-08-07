Thane: Four-year-old girl loses life after dog falls from building terrace in Mumbra; watch video

It's unclear how the dog fell from the building, but it's essential to investigate the matter to prevent such incidents in the future

In a tragic and shocking incident, a four-year-old girl lost her life after a dog fell on her from the terrace of a building in Mumbra. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon while the girl was walking with her mother along the road. The dog fell from the building's terrace and landed on her, causing fatal injuries. Unfortunately, the girl succumbed to her injuries.

The worst part is that the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. It's unclear how the dog fell from the building, but it's essential to investigate the matter to prevent such incidents in the future.

The CCTV footage clearly shows a busy street with people walking when the dog fell from the building onto a 3-year-old child. Her mother quickly picked her up and, along with a few others, rushed her to the hospital as she had gone unconscious. In her panic, she ran to the hospital. Meanwhile, the dog was found lying on the road, and although a few people gathered at the scene, no one stepped forward to help or take the dog to the hospital, as shown in the footage.

According to the police, the girl was initially taken to Chatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa for treatment. Later, she was transferred to Kalsekar Hospital for a CT scan at 3:30 PM. Unfortunately, she was declared dead by the doctor, and her body was then returned to Kalwa Hospital. The police have not yet taken the mother's statement due to her poor condition, but they have started an investigation into the incident.

The Mumbra police have registered an accidental death report and have begun further investigation into the matter. They are looking into whose dog it was, how it ended up on the terrace, and whether it fell accidentally or was thrown.