Thane: Group of students stuck in school lift, no one hurt

A group of students were stuck in a lift in a school in Thane for a brief while on Friday noon, though no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The lift may have got stuck due to overloading, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

"The school staff immediately rescued all those stuck inside. No one was injured in the incident. Two 13-year-old children complained of uneasiness and were given first aid," he added.

