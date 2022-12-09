Covid-19: Thane sees seven new cases; active tally 36

With the addition of these cases on Thursday, the district's active Covid-19 count stood at 36

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Thane district of Maharashtra has reported seven new coronavirus-positive cases, which took its overall infection tally to 7,47,365, a health official said on Friday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,967 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, while the recovery count has reached 7,36,122, he added.

