Covid-19: Thane sees seven new cases; active tally 36

Updated on: 09 December,2022 09:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Thane district of Maharashtra has reported seven new coronavirus-positive cases, which took its overall infection tally to 7,47,365, a health official said on Friday.


With the addition of these cases on Thursday, the district's active Covid-19 count stood at 36, he said.



The death toll remained unchanged at 11,967 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, while the recovery count has reached 7,36,122, he added.

