Maharashtra reports 33 fresh coronavirus cases, zero fatality; active count 257

Updated on: 07 December,2022 10:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Covid-19 fatality rate of Maharashtra is 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent

Maharashtra reports 33 fresh coronavirus cases, zero fatality; active count 257

Representational Pic


Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 33 new coronavirus positive cases, zero fatality and 49 recoveries, the health department said.


With fresh cases, the state's Covid-19 tally rose to 81,36,066 and toll to 1,48,407.



On Tuesday, the state had recorded 34 cases and zero fatality.


Mumbai recorded seven fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

This is for the ninth consecutive day that the state recorded zero fatality.

The Covid-19 fatality rate of Maharashtra is 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent.

The active case count stood at 257.

It said that 49 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recovery count to 79,87,402.

The health department said that 10,669 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the overall test count in the state to 8,57,12,586.

