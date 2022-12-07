Mumbai records 12 measles cases; no fatality

A total of 42 children were admitted to hospitals in the city during the day, and 18 children were discharged

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 12 measles infections but no fresh fatality, taking the tally of the cases recorded so far this year to 432, the city civic body said.

The death toll since January 1 remained unchanged at eight while three suspected fatalities due to measles are yet to be confirmed.

Out of the total 1,88,013 children in the age group of nine months to five years in 51 health posts, 17,884 children were given additional doses of measles-rubella special dose, a BMC release said.

It said of the 3,569 children in the age group of six to nine months in 14 health posts, where the measles cases in the age group of the sub-9 month are more than 10 per cent of the total laboratory-confirmed cases, 792 were given the zero dose of measles-rubella vaccine.

A total of 42 children were admitted to hospitals in the city during the day, and 18 children were discharged.

Maharashtra has recorded 859 measles cases until November 5 and 18 deaths linked to the disease, most of them from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), according to the state health department's bulletin.

A special inoculation drive will be carried out in two phases from December 15 to 25 and from January 15 to 25, 2023, it said.

Maharashtra has recorded 874 cases of measles until December 7 this year.

The fatalities stood at 18.

A total of 17,310 children have been administered the first dose of measles and rubella and 9,864 have been given the second dose, the bulletin said.

