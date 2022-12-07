Breaking News
Mumbai: JJ hospital hostel gets Rs 12 crore for repairs
Mumbai: Measles-rubella vax campaign to start on Dec 15
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Exact moment Aftab Poonawala’s devious plan took shape
Mumbai: How doctors cracked bizman poisoning case
Mumbai: A gang that gets cards stuck in ATMs
AAP dislodges BJP in MCD by winning 134 wards

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Carnac bridge reconstruction Traffic restrictions issued by police know which vehicles are exempted

Carnac bridge reconstruction: Traffic restrictions issued by police, know which vehicles are exempted

Updated on: 07 December,2022 08:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

The work of reconstruction of Carnac Bunder flyover in the Pydhonie Traffic Division is under process

Carnac bridge reconstruction: Traffic restrictions issued by police, know which vehicles are exempted

Carnac bridge. File Pic


The Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday issued traffic restrictions for reconstruction of the Carnac bridge. The Britis-era Carnac bridge was recently demolished by the railways.


The order issued by Gaurav Singh, DCP Traffic, south Mumbai said, in order to prevent obstruction, inconvenience to the public and to maintain smooth vehicular traffic movements and to avoid inconvenience to the public hereby order.



It said that the work of reconstruction of Carnac Bunder flyover in the Pydhonie Traffic Division is in process. Therefore, in order to avoid traffic jam as well as smooth traffic movement in commercial areas such as Narsi Natha Street, Katha Bazar, Janabai Rokade Marg, Kazi Syed Street, Bhandari Street, Samuel Street, Nandlal Jani Road and Keshavji Naik Road in Masjid Bunderarea, all types of small and large goods vehicles (light, medium and heavy) are prohibited from loading and unloading of goods, stopping and parking vehicles during the following mentioned times.


Also Read: Complete ongoing projects on war footing or face action: Thane civic chief

1) From 00:00 hrs. to 12:00 hrs.

2) From 17:00 hrs. to 20:30 hrs.

3) From 23:30 hrs. to 24:00 hrs.

The restrictions are applicable to all goods vehicles excluding vehicles supplying essential services like vegetable, milk, bread and bakery products, drinking water tankers, petrol, diesel and kerosene, ambulances, government and semi-government vehicles and school Buses.
It further said, such exemptions are notapplicable to water tankers other than drinking water tankers.

A new road overbridge between Bhandup and Vikhroli would ease existing east-west traffic woes. Do you agree?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai traffic mumbai police mumbai news mumbai railways maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK