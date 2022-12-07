×
Mumbai: Measles-rubella vax campaign to start on Dec 15

Updated on: 07 December,2022 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
On Tuesday, State Health Minister Tanaji Sawant has ordered that it be started from December 15

The measles outbreak continues in the state, including Mumbai. To control this, the task force had suggested some measures, which the state government is implementing. A special vaccination campaign for measles-rubella will be started across the state. On Tuesday, State Health Minister Tanaji Sawant has ordered that it be started from December 15.


The meeting of the new measles task force was held on Monday. During this meeting, the task force directed that vaccination along with surveillance be empasised. Following this instruction, the health minister on Tuesday addressed all the municipal commissioners, chief executive officers, district councils and all district level officers of the health department through video conferencing. Principal Secretary Health Services and Director Public Health Services were present on the occasion.



This special vaccination campaign will be run in two phases. The first phase from December 15 to December 25 while the second phase will start on January 15 and end on January 25, 2023. In this special campaign, all children in the age group of nine months to five years who have not received a single dose of the measles-rubella vaccine will be given two doses at an interval of four weeks.

