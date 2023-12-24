In Thane hospital deaths case, more than four months after 18 patients died in 24 hours, the city's civic administration has suspended two doctors, an official said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Thane hospital deaths: Two doctors suspended over death of 18 patients in 24 hours in August x 00:00

In Thane hospital deaths case, more than four months after 18 patients died in 24 hours at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Maharashtra's Thane, the city's civic administration has suspended two doctors for dereliction of duty, an official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

Thane is the home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the large number of patient deaths on August 12 and 13 at the civic-run facility had prompted the opposition to target the government, alleging mismanagement, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a spokesperson of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), an assistant doctor and an associate doctor have been suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the single-day deaths, according to the PTI.

Amid political bickering over the deaths, CM Shinde had ordered the constitution of a high-level committee to probe the matter. The committee's report was tabled during the recent winter session of the assembly, said an official, the news agency reported on Sunday.

A source in TMC told the PTI that show-cause notices have been issued to a few doctors and senior management personnel in connection with the patient deaths on August 12-13.

Earlier, officials had said that some of the patients arrived at the Kalwa hospital in a critical stage and they succumbed during treatment. Some were elderly, they had said.

Former Thane mayor Naresh Mhakse, who is also spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, had said that the hospital was ¿over loaded¿ and was treating 650 patients per day against a capacity of 500 at the time.

However, NCP leader and MLA from the region Jitendra Awhad had alleged that the hospital was mismanaged and asked the administration to set things right before it was too late.

Earlier, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had handed over the task of maintaining cleanliness at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital to a private firm, the PTI had reported.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar had welcomed the officials and staffers of the firm during a brief function held at the hospital, according to the PTI.

The workers of the firm will operate mechanical sweepers to maintain cleanliness at the hospital and its premises, including the medical college, a release issued by the TMC had earlier said.

"The appointment of a new contractor will bring radical changes in the upkeep of the hospital and its premises. A total of 180 workers will engage in round-the-clock cleanliness of the facility. Some staffers will be permanently appointed for the maintenance of toilets," it had said.

If any lapses are found on the part of the contractor, stringent action will be taken, it had said.

Negligence will not be tolerated, the civic chief had warned on the occasion.

He had asked the workers to be polite with patients and their relatives, and ensure that they do face any kind of inconvenience.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!