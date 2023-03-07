Thane: Illegal hookah parlour operator tries to kill self in Bhiwandi police station, held

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 March,2023 01:42 PM IST  |  Thane
The incident occurred on Monday afternoon after the man walked into Bhiwandi Town police station, pulled out his mobile phone and started recording himself

A 41-year-old man from Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra tried to kill himself at a police station after his illegal hookah parlour was sealed, an official said on Tuesday.


The incident occurred on Monday afternoon after the man walked into Bhiwandi Town police station, pulled out his mobile phone and started recording himself. He took out a bottle containing phenyl and tried to drink it, the official said.



The man abused police personnel and tried to manhandle them when they snatched the bottle, he added.

The hookah operator was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the charge of attempting to commit suicide (section 309), the official added. 

