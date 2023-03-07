Thane: Illegal hookah parlour operator tries to kill self in Bhiwandi police station, held

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon after the man walked into Bhiwandi Town police station, pulled out his mobile phone and started recording himself

Representative Image

A 41-year-old man from Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra tried to kill himself at a police station after his illegal hookah parlour was sealed, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon after the man walked into Bhiwandi Town police station, pulled out his mobile phone and started recording himself. He took out a bottle containing phenyl and tried to drink it, the official said.

Also Read: Thane: Madrasa teacher booked for beating 14-year-old student in Bhiwandi

The man abused police personnel and tried to manhandle them when they snatched the bottle, he added.

The hookah operator was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the charge of attempting to commit suicide (section 309), the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.