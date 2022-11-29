Thane: Lane of new Kalwa bridge to open for traffic on Nov 30

The inauguration ceremony of new bridge on Kalwa creek was done by the Chief Minister by Eknath Shinde recently
Kalwa bridge. Pic/ TMC
The Thane Jail side lane of the new Kalwa bridge will be opened for traffic from November 30. After the opening of this lane of the new Kalwa bridge, the problem of traffic congestion is expected to ease, Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said in a statement.
The inauguration ceremony of new bridge on Kalwa creek was done by the Chief Minister by Eknath Shinde. The work on the route has been completed on war footing through the concerned department of the Municipal Corporation, a press release said.
The route from the side of Thane Jail can be used to reach towards the Kalwa Chowk and Belapur Road. After the opening of this route for vehicles, the problem of traffic congestion in Thane Bajukadil Chowk and Shivaji Chowk in Kalwa will be solved on a large scale, it said.