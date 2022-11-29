Maharashtra: FOB restored after accident at Balharshah station in Chandrapur

A 48-year-old woman died and 12 persons were injured as they fell on a railway track after a pre-case slab of the FOB connecting platform 1 and 2 at Balharshah railway station fell on November 27

The FOB after part of its pre-cast slab collapsed on Sunday. File Pic/PTI

The restoration work has been completed on the foot over bridge (FOB) at Balharshah railway station, a portion of which collapsed resulting in the death one person in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a railway official said on Tuesday.

The work on the FOB was completed on Monday night and the structure has been opened for passenger movement, the official said.

The FOB has been restored under the monitoring of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and other officials and limited passengers are being allowed at a time on the structure, he said.

At least 90 labourers were deputed in shifts to complete the restoration work and 10 personnel supervised the task. All measures were taken to ensure smooth movement of trains, the official said.

The work on a new bridge at the station is expected to be completed by the end of January 2023. The bridge will help ease the movement of passengers at the station, he added.

