×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: When we went to file missing complaint on Aug 15, they refused and said she’ll return, says cousin
Mumbai: Passenger bodies to talk to railway minister in Bandra Terminus row
Death on Goa to Mumbai bus leaves police puzzled
Mumbai: Did MIDC give Rs 185-cr contract to blacklisted contractor?
Mumbai: Three held for abducting and robbing men by posing as CBI officers

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra FOB restored after accident at Balharshah station in Chandrapur

Maharashtra: FOB restored after accident at Balharshah station in Chandrapur

Updated on: 29 November,2022 07:26 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

A 48-year-old woman died and 12 persons were injured as they fell on a railway track after a pre-case slab of the FOB connecting platform 1 and 2 at Balharshah railway station fell on November 27

Maharashtra: FOB restored after accident at Balharshah station in Chandrapur

The FOB after part of its pre-cast slab collapsed on Sunday. File Pic/PTI


The restoration work has been completed on the foot over bridge (FOB) at Balharshah railway station, a portion of which collapsed resulting in the death one person in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a railway official said on Tuesday.


The work on the FOB was completed on Monday night and the structure has been opened for passenger movement, the official said.



A 48-year-old woman died and 12 persons were injured as they fell on a railway track after a pre-case slab of the FOB connecting platform 1 and 2 at Balharshah railway station fell on November 27.


The FOB has been restored under the monitoring of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and other officials and limited passengers are being allowed at a time on the structure, he said.

Also Read: Maharashtra govt not serious in tackling measles outbreak: Rajesh Tope

At least 90 labourers were deputed in shifts to complete the restoration work and 10 personnel supervised the task. All measures were taken to ensure smooth movement of trains, the official said.

The work on a new bridge at the station is expected to be completed by the end of January 2023. The bridge will help ease the movement of passengers at the station, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

A new road overbridge between Bhandup and Vikhroli would ease existing east-west traffic woes. Do you agree?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra news india chandrapur indian railways

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK