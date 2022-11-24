Thane: Leopard enters housing complex in Kalyan, three persons injured

The area drew huge crowds after word spread about the presence of a leopard

Representative Image

Three people suffered minor injuries on Thursday after a leopard entered a housing complex in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The big cat sneaked into the premises of Anugrah Tower on Chinchpada Road in the morning, leaving panicked residents to call in the forest department and police personnel, an official told PTI.

"Three people sustained minor injuries and were given first-aid at a local hospital. The leopard has been kept captive and we are awaiting for a cage into which it will be shifted (for evacuation from the site)," Range Forest Officer Sanjay Channe told reporters.

They said the leopard may have sneaked into the site from the nearby Haji Malang Hills, which has thick forest cover.

Meanwhile, a leopard was allegedly spotted on the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) in Powai on November 22.

A distress call was made to the forest department on Monday morning and a team was sent to the spot to investigate if the sighting was of concern, a forest official told PTI.

As the IIT-B is located close to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park there are chances of sightings during the day too. Moreover, with the drop in temperature in the last 48 hours and the cold wave alert, leopards can be spotted during the day, he said.

"Our teams are investigating and initiating all necessary actions, we appeal to students, staff and IIT management and other citizens not to panic," the official told PTI, urging people to report any wildlife distress incident to the forest department's control room number 1926.

(With inputs from PTI)

