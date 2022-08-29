Breaking News
Thane logs 326 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 2,447

Updated on: 29 August,2022 09:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
With the addition of the latest cases on Sunday, the district currently has 2,447 active COVID-19 cases

Representative image


As many as 326 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,41,175, according to the health bulletin.


With the addition of the latest cases on Sunday, the district currently has 2,447 active COVID-19 cases..

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,939. The recovery count has reached 7,27,042.


Mumbai on  Sunday logged 610 cases and four deaths. The city currently has 4,969 active patients. On Sunday 40  patients were hospitalised, of whom 6 are on oxygen. At least 814 patients recovered. All the deceased were senior citizens.

There were 9,635 tests done in Mumbai on Sunday. Mumbai’s doubling rate is 1,042 days. There are no active containment zones or sealed buildings in Mumbai.

Thane district reported 356 new cases of coronavirus, taking its infection count to 7,40,849, a health official said on Sunday. With the addition of the latest numbers on Saturday, the district currently has 2,432 active Covid-19 cases, he said.

