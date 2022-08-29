Thane logs 326 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 2,447

With the addition of the latest cases on Sunday, the district currently has 2,447 active COVID-19 cases

As many as 326 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,41,175, according to the health bulletin.

With the addition of the latest cases on Sunday, the district currently has 2,447 active COVID-19 cases..

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,939. The recovery count has reached 7,27,042.

Mumbai on Sunday logged 610 cases and four deaths. The city currently has 4,969 active patients. On Sunday 40 patients were hospitalised, of whom 6 are on oxygen. At least 814 patients recovered. All the deceased were senior citizens.

There were 9,635 tests done in Mumbai on Sunday. Mumbai’s doubling rate is 1,042 days. There are no active containment zones or sealed buildings in Mumbai.

