Thane: Lured by 'gift' from abroad, woman loses Rs 5.6 lakh in cyber fraud

Updated on: 28 March,2023 04:27 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The woman from Dombivali area fell prey to the cyber fraud last month. After she realised she had been tricked, she recently approached the police

A 34-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane district was duped of Rs 5.6 lakh by a social media friend, who claimed he had sent her a gift from abroad, said a police official on Tuesday.


The woman from Dombivali area fell prey to the cyber fraud last month. After she realised she had been tricked, she recently approached the police, the official said.



Also Read: Maharashtra: Seven booked for cheating job-seekers of Rs 6.85 lakh in Thane


Between February 5 and February 13, the social media friend spoke to the woman saying he had sent her a gift box containing valuables like gold biscuits and UK currency notes.

The social media friend asked the woman to send him Rs 5,65,000 for transportation and documentation charges to get the consignment released, said the official citing the complaint.

After receiving the money, the man stopped taking her call, prompting her to file a complaint. A case been registered but nobody has been arrested yet, added the official. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

