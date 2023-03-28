Thane: Lured by 'gift' from abroad, woman loses Rs 5.6 lakh in cyber fraud

The woman from Dombivali area fell prey to the cyber fraud last month. After she realised she had been tricked, she recently approached the police

Representative Image

A 34-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane district was duped of Rs 5.6 lakh by a social media friend, who claimed he had sent her a gift from abroad, said a police official on Tuesday.

The woman from Dombivali area fell prey to the cyber fraud last month. After she realised she had been tricked, she recently approached the police, the official said.

Between February 5 and February 13, the social media friend spoke to the woman saying he had sent her a gift box containing valuables like gold biscuits and UK currency notes.

The social media friend asked the woman to send him Rs 5,65,000 for transportation and documentation charges to get the consignment released, said the official citing the complaint.

After receiving the money, the man stopped taking her call, prompting her to file a complaint. A case been registered but nobody has been arrested yet, added the official.

