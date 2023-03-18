Thane: Man arrested for possessing firearms

A case was registered under Arms Act and further investigation is underway

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

The man was picked from from near the Kopri police station on Friday on a tip-off, a property cell official said.

His interrogation revealed that the accused was facing two cases of abetment of suicide and illegal possession of firearms in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, he said.

A case was registered under Arms Act and further investigation is underway, the official said.

In a separate incident, a 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a policeman and robbing a motorcyclist in Maharashtra's Thane district.

Also read: Thane: Four booked for transporting cattle under inhumane conditions

The accused posing as a policeman allegedly intercepted a motorcyclist in Kalyan town on Thursday and robbed him of his belongings and decamped with the two-wheeler, senior inspector Mahendra Deshmukh said.

Based on the CCTV footage from the area, the police zeroed in on the accused, he said, adding that further investigations were underway to find out if the man had been involved in similar crimes in the past.

(With inputs from PTI)