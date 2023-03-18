Breaking News
Thane: Man arrested for posing as policeman, robbing motorcyclist

Updated on: 18 March,2023 02:12 PM IST  |  Thane
Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a policeman and robbing a motorcyclist in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.


The accused posing as a policeman allegedly intercepted a motorcyclist in Kalyan town on Thursday and robbed him of his belongings and decamped with the two-wheeler, senior inspector Mahendra Deshmukh said.



Based on the CCTV footage from the area, the police zeroed in on the accused, he said, adding that further investigations were underway to find out if the man had been involved in similar crimes in the past. 


In January this year, fake cops robbed a senior citizen of jewellery worth over Rs 4.5 lakh near Majiwada.

Police said a woman was travelling in an autorickshaw when the accused duo followed her and intercepted the auto near the highway.

The accused identified themselves as 'cops' and showed her fake Id card. They asked the auto driver for his papers. They told the woman that the area is crime prone, and that she shouldn't wear jewellery and asked her to take it off, the police said quoting the complaint.

"The victim removed her ornaments. The accused pretended to wrap it in paper, but exchanged it with fake jewellery and fled," police officer said. (With inputs from PTI)

