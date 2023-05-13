Breaking News
Mumbai: Marine Drive’s milkshake mecca faces the axe
Mumbai: Speeding drunk driver kills friend as their car crashes into truck
Mumbai: ABHA registrations mandatory for all
Mumbai: 31-year-old dies after truck hits, drags him for 20 feet
Mumbai: Irked by unauthorised ads bearing likeness, Sachin Tendulkar approaches cops
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Man girlfriend held for abetment after his wife ends life

Thane: Man, girlfriend held for abetment after his wife ends life

Updated on: 13 May,2023 01:53 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The man's wife took her life by consuming rat poison last month after her husband apparently did not end his illicit relationship

Thane: Man, girlfriend held for abetment after his wife ends life

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Thane: Man, girlfriend held for abetment after his wife ends life
x
00:00

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested a 49-year-old man and his lover for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife, an official said on Saturday.


The man's wife took her life by consuming rat poison last month after her husband apparently did not end his illicit relationship, the official said.



The woman lived with her husband and their 21-year-old daughter at Badlapur.


In her complaint to the police, the daughter said her parents frequently fought over her father's extramarital affair.

Also Read: Thane: Fire breaks out in electricity meter box room of a residential building

The victim had also threatened to kill herself if the man did not end the affair, said assistant inspector Deepali Wagh of Bazarpeth police station citing the complaint.

The daughter said the other woman in father's life was also responsible for driving her mother to commit suicide.

The woman told the victim that she would continue with the illicit relationship and the latter could do whatever she wanted, the daughter alleged.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra thane crime thane

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK