Thane: Man held for duping acquaintance of Rs 1.11 lakh on pretext of providing loan

Police have arrested a man from Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly duping a person to the tune of more than Rs 1 lakh on the promise of securing a loan of Rs 12 lakh for him, reported news agency PTI.

The accused, who was was arrested on May 18, is also accused of forging government documents, an official told PTI on Saturday.

According to PTI, victim Mohammad Qureshi wanted a loan to run his business, for which he approached his acquaintance, who agreed to arrange a loan of Rs 12 lakh for him.

However, the accused forged letterheads and stamps of district judges, police and cyber cell officials and made bogus documents. Based on these forged papers, he extracted Rs 1.11 lakh from January and May this year citing various reasons like security deposit, court fine, the police said.

When the accused kept demanding money, the victim got suspicious and lodged a complaint with the local police.

The police laid a trap and nabbed him in Mumbra. A case was registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

