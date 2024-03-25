Breaking News
Thane man hit with stone during altercation amid Holi celebrations in Dombivali
Thane man hit with stone during altercation amid Holi celebrations in Dombivali

Updated on: 25 March,2024 12:21 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The incident took place on Sunday night in Cheranagar locality when 20-year-old collegian Vishal Babbu Kanojia was attacked after one person accused him

A man was injured in Dombivali in Thane district after being assaulted amid Holi celebrations, a police official said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.


The incident took place on Sunday night in Cheranagar locality when 20-year-old collegian Vishal Babbu Kanojia was attacked after one person accused him of throwing a stone amid Holi celebrations, the Manpada police station official said, reported PTI.


"Vishal was hit by a stone during the altercation. No one has been arrested and further probe is underway," senior inspector SD Palve said, reported PTI.


In another case, a court in Thane city on Thursday sentenced three men to life imprisonment in a 2017 murder case, reported PTI.

In her order, Additional Sessions Judge V L Bhosale also imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 each on the convicts, Shivam Vedprakash Tiwari, 28, Lalla Ramchandra Nishad alias Ashishkumar, 29, and Kandi Ramasahay Yadav alias Rahul, 29, reported PTI.

The judge held that the prosecution has successfully proved criminal charges against the trio, residents of Vartak Nagar in Thane city, reported PTI.

Additional Public Prosecutor Varsha Chandane told the court that the victim, Tarsemsingh Succha Singh Sahote alias Bobby, 23, was killed near a juice centre in an attack by the three accused, who were armed with sharp weapons, on November 6, 2017, reported PTI.

Sahote's friend was injured in the attack, said Chandane.

According to the prosecution, Tiwari, the key accused, and the victim had a common female friend. Tiwari got enraged when the woman complained to him about Sahote's behaviour and he attacked the victim along with his two friends. 

Meanwhile, a woman was killed in a road accident on Ghodbunder Road in Thane city while her husband was severely injured, a police official said on Friday, reported PTI.

The incident took place at 3:30am on Wednesday when deceased Akshata Sawai (36) was travelling on a scooter along with her husband, the Kasarwadavli police station official said, reported PTI.

"The offending vehicle has not been identified. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act and efforts are on to nab the culprit," he said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

