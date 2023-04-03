Breaking News
Thane: Man injured after iron rod pierces his back

Updated on: 03 April,2023 10:47 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The man was fitting CCTVs in the building in Badlapur township on Sunday evening when the incident took place

Thane: Man injured after iron rod pierces his back

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A 26-year-old man was injured after an iron rod fell from an under-construction building and pierced his back in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.


The man was fitting CCTVs in the building in Badlapur township on Sunday evening when the incident took place, they said.



Also Read: One killed, three injured after car hits motorcycle, pedestrians in Thane


The iron rod pierced his back and came out from the front, an official from Badlapur police station said.

Some people rushed the man to a nearby hospital where doctors conducted a surgery and removed the rod. The man is now recovering, the official said.

A probe was on into the incident, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

