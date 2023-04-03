Thane: Man injured after iron rod pierces his back

The man was fitting CCTVs in the building in Badlapur township on Sunday evening when the incident took place

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A 26-year-old man was injured after an iron rod fell from an under-construction building and pierced his back in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The man was fitting CCTVs in the building in Badlapur township on Sunday evening when the incident took place, they said.

The iron rod pierced his back and came out from the front, an official from Badlapur police station said.

Some people rushed the man to a nearby hospital where doctors conducted a surgery and removed the rod. The man is now recovering, the official said.

A probe was on into the incident, he added.

