Thane: Man killed in collision between two-wheelers

Updated on: 07 March,2023 07:54 PM IST  |  Thane
The accident took place at Shelavli village in Shahapur taluka of the district on Monday evening, an official said

Thane: Man killed in collision between two-wheelers

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A 32-year-old man was killed in a collision between two-wheelers in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.


The accident took place at Shelavli village in Shahapur taluka of the district on Monday evening, an official said.



The victim Gurunath Farde was riding his scooter when a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction collided with the vehicle, he said.


The man was killed on the spot, the official said, adding that an offence under relevant provisions of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered in this regard.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

