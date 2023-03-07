Thane: Man killed in collision between two-wheelers

The accident took place at Shelavli village in Shahapur taluka of the district on Monday evening, an official said

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

A 32-year-old man was killed in a collision between two-wheelers in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place at Shelavli village in Shahapur taluka of the district on Monday evening, an official said.

The victim Gurunath Farde was riding his scooter when a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction collided with the vehicle, he said.

Also read: Thane: Two held for robbing housewife of gold ornaments in Ulhasnagar

The man was killed on the spot, the official said, adding that an offence under relevant provisions of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered in this regard.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.