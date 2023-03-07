Breaking News
Thane: Two held for robbing housewife of gold ornaments in Ulhasnagar

Updated on: 07 March,2023 12:59 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The incident occurred on March 4 evening when the woman was alone in the house

Representative Image


Two men have been arrested from Thane city of Maharashtra, days after they allegedly entered a house of an elderly woman in Ulhasnagar township posing as courier boys and robbed gold ornaments worth Rs 1.50 lakh, police said on Tuesday.


The incident occurred on March 4 evening when the woman was alone in the house.



Police analysed CCTV camera footage in the 3-km area to identify the robbers, an official said, adding that one of the accused knew the victim's husband personally.

Police have recovered the stolen ornaments from the duo, the official said.

They were remanded in police custody till March 10.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

