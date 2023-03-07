Thane: Two held for robbing housewife of gold ornaments in Ulhasnagar

The incident occurred on March 4 evening when the woman was alone in the house

Two men have been arrested from Thane city of Maharashtra, days after they allegedly entered a house of an elderly woman in Ulhasnagar township posing as courier boys and robbed gold ornaments worth Rs 1.50 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on March 4 evening when the woman was alone in the house.

Police analysed CCTV camera footage in the 3-km area to identify the robbers, an official said, adding that one of the accused knew the victim's husband personally.

Police have recovered the stolen ornaments from the duo, the official said.

They were remanded in police custody till March 10.

